Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs Marks His 100th Straight Weekly Win Over CNBC

The Wrap Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs Marks His 100th Straight Weekly Win Over CNBCFox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight” just hit a milestone: The 7 p.m. ET show clocked its 100th straight week of wins over CNBC, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Last week, Dobbs’ business program brought in an average total of 401,000 viewers. CNBC’s programming — which was “Shark Tank” last week — drew an average of 166,000 total viewers.

With that 401,000 figure, “Lou Dobbs Tonight” also scored its 57^th straight week as the number-one business show on television in total viewers. For the fourth week in a row, the second-place winner was Fox Business Network’s market-open show, “Varney & Co,” which airs from 9 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET. Last week, that program brought in 282,000 average total viewers.

*Also Read:* How Fox News' Maria Bartiromo Scored Another Ratings Win for 'Sunday Morning Futures'

Back in 2018, Fox Business Network’s Trish Regan told TheWrap she had high hopes for her new program. In fact, she said that she was confident the show would overtake her network rivals on CNBC at 8:00 p.m.

“I have no doubt that we will overtake ‘Shark Tank’ reruns at 8 p.m. on Fox Business,” Regan said. “The reruns get a little old one you’ve seen them.”

She’s close but has not yet achieved Dobbs’ feat of beating “Shark Tank” outright, at least last week: “Trish Regan Primetime” ranked #10 among business shows last week, pulling in 217,000 average total viewers. The 8 p.m. “Shark Tank” showing on CNBC garnered 256,000. In January, Regan won the 8 p.m. ET hour with 262,000 total viewers, beating CNBC.

Fox Business Network’s “The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald” also hit the top 10 business shows for the week, coming in at #5 with 232,000.

