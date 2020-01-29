Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Harvey Weinstein Accuser Says Her Friendly Emails ‘Doesn’t Change the Fact That He Raped Me’

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Says Her Friendly Emails ‘Doesn’t Change the Fact That He Raped Me’

The Wrap Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein Accuser Says Her Friendly Emails ‘Doesn’t Change the Fact That He Raped Me’Former aspiring actress and hairdresser Jessica Mann acknowledged that her relationship with Harvey Weinstein was “complicated and difficult,” but told jurors on Tuesday that her prolonged communication with the Hollywood mogul didn’t negate her accusation that he raped her several times.

Entering the second day of cross-examination, Weinstein attorney Donna Rotunno exhaustively questioned Mann, email by email, on why she would continue to reach out to Weinstein and meet up with him even after, by her account, he raped her. “I do know the emails. I’m not ashamed of them — that’s why I’m still here,” Mann said. “I know it’s complicated and difficult, but it doesn’t change the fact that he raped me.”

Rotunno responded, “You are again making excuses for your behavior.”

Mann, who first testified on Friday and said that Weinstein violently raped her in hotels in New York and Los Angeles around 2013, replied, “It’s not about making an excuse. This is something I want to explain that’s important for people to understand. I don’t need an excuse. I own my behavior.”

*Also Read:* Harvey Weinstein Trial: Court Dismissed Early After Accuser Says She's Having 'Panic Attack'

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Earlier, the jury heard from another prosecution witness out of order: actress Emanuela Postacchini, whom Mann said on Friday had been present when Weinstein asked for a threesome in a hotel room.

“I was uncomfortable. My understanding of her was that she was uncomfortable,” Mann said last Friday. “She didn’t speak very good English, and she appeared nervous.” Mann said that Weinstein instructed them to undress and for Mann to orally pleasure Postacchini, but Mann soon “broke down” and ran to the bathroom, crying.

“I was completely overwhelmed,” Mann testified. “And then (Postacchini) came to the bathroom, asked if I was okay, and Harvey seemed kind of upset.”

But during Postacchini’s testimony on Tuesday, the Italian actress said she did not remember doing anything sexual with Mann or Weinstein. She did, however, say she was “surprised” to see Mann in the hotel room and remembered that Mann got upset and ran into the bathroom. “She was crying in a fetal position on the ground,” Postacchini said.

Mann’s account makes up several of the five charges against Weinstein. If found guilty of the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, he faces life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty and denied accusations of nonconsensual sex.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Court Dismissed Early After Accuser Says She's Having 'Panic Attack'

Aspiring Actress Testifies 'Deformed'-Looking Harvey Weinstein Raped Her After Using Penile Injection

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Here Are the Key Players
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Weinstein Rape Trial Resumes Today

Weinstein Rape Trial Resumes Today 00:33

 Yesterday, accuser Jessica Mann was driven to tears while being cross-examined about her history with the disgraced Hollywood mogul.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Rape Accuser Faces Defense Cross-Examination In Court [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Rape Accuser Faces Defense Cross-Examination In Court

The woman Harvey Weinstein is charged with raping in a Manhattan hotel room back in 2013 was back in court Monday to face cross-examination from the defense. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:51Published

Accuser says Harvey Weinstein raped her [Video]Accuser says Harvey Weinstein raped her

A one-time aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while she was in an "extremely degrading" relationship with the movie producer. Yahaira..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein accuser says he assaulted her, 'started screaming' when she rebuffed him

The jury in Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial will hear testimony from women who say he assaulted them in the mid-2000s.
USATODAY.com

'I was in shock': Harvey Weinstein accuser testifies about alleged assault

A woman who described herself as an aspiring actress and big fan of Harvey Weinstein's films told jurors Wednesday that she jumped at his invitation to screen...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

davis_kdavis65

krsead RT @globalnews: The woman, a 34-year-old former actress, alleges Weinstein raped her twice in 2013. https://t.co/tyn8jguVh4 1 minute ago

olddike

delia alonso Harvey Weinstein accuser says their relationship was complicated and 'does not change the fact that he raped me' https://t.co/LYYYS0mojN 28 minutes ago

margo94

Margo 👀👂 RT @ShahzadaWaleed6: ‘If he heard the word “No,” it was like a trigger for him,’ says Harvey Weinstein rape accuser | CBC News https://t.co… 36 minutes ago

globalnews

Globalnews.ca The woman, a 34-year-old former actress, alleges Weinstein raped her twice in 2013. https://t.co/tyn8jguVh4 56 minutes ago

morningshowca

The Morning Show Back on stand, Harvey Weinstein accuser says, ‘He is my rapist’ https://t.co/tVUKwlJhGx https://t.co/vuVgMT3m1c 1 hour ago

marketprdaily

marketprdaily Back on stand, Harvey Weinstein accuser says, ‘He is my rapist’ https://t.co/JT231BstcT 1 hour ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Harvey Weinstein accuser says their relationship was complicated and does not change the fact that he raped me… https://t.co/MX629AEviF 3 hours ago

ahmed_fetticha

Basket-ball NBA OMG!!! Jessica Mann, Weinstein Accuser, Breaks Down in Tears at Trial Ms. Mann, who says the producer Harvey Weinst… https://t.co/3zSNgUfgIX 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.