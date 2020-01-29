United, American suspend Hong Kong flights as demand drops

Littlehummer RT @V2019N: Chinese NHC said inadequate medical resources in Wuhan were contributing to a higher mortality rate there. The death rate from… 2 minutes ago

Aleksander Pavli RT @WSJ: The medical system in China’s Hubei province, where the virus broke out in Wuhan, has been overwhelmed, and front-line staff have… 6 minutes ago

Tweet Tweet RT @CoronaVirusFlu: United airlines and American Airlines suspend all US flights to and from Hong Kong. Meanwhile Cathay Pacific asks all 2… 18 minutes ago

Let us not talk falsely now RT @V2019N: Designated hospitals in #Wuhan at the center of a #coronavirus outbreak started taking only severe or critical patients. Hubei… 18 minutes ago

Costas Paris Designated Wuhan coronavirus hospitals turn away all but most severe cases as more Chinese cities restrict movement… https://t.co/bP96Vw5YGM 27 minutes ago

The Coronavirus Mutagen UK RT @coronavirusInd: United airlines and American Airlines suspend all US flights to and from Hong Kong. Meanwhile Cathay Pacific asks all 2… 28 minutes ago