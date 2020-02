Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Donald Trump’s State of the Union address was all anybody could talk about on Tuesday, but “Ellen’s Game of Games” deserves quite a bit of credit for NBC’s ratings win.



This third SOTU from the 45th president of the United States of America is currently down 26% in Big-4 broadcast viewers from his second. Those numbers are preliminary.



NBC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.4 million, according to preliminary numbers.



*Also Read:* Mike Pence Says Pelosi Hit a 'New Low' When She Tore Up Trump's State of the Union Speech



Fox was second in ratings with a 0.8 and fourth in viewers with 3.2 million.



