The Senate impeachment trial will end Wednesday when senators, who have served as jurors through weeks of arguments and debate, take a final vote.

Recent related news from verified sources Watch: Donald Trump's impeachment trial Live coverage from Washington DC, as the US president's impeachment trial continues in the Senate.

Vulnerable Democrat Doug Jones will vote to convict Trump WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, the most endangered Democrat in this November’s elections, said Wednesday that he will vote to convict President...

