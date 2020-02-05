Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump’s State of the Union Address While ‘Drunk at Work’ (Video)

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Stephen Colbert came out of the gate swinging Tuesday night on a special live edition of “The Late Show,” armed with plenty of jokes about last night’s State of the Union address delivered by President Donald Trump.



Colbert called the segment “Don and the Giant Imspeech,” complete with a “James and the Giant Peach” inspired graphic.



“We just watched what you just watched. We felt what you just felt. We drank what you drank,” Colbert told the audience. “Only now, we’re drunk at work. I hope my boss doesn’t find out!”



With whiskey glass in hand, the host remembered, “Oh wait, that’s me.”



*Also Read:* Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Trolls Lindsey Graham, Tries to Sneak Into Trump's Impeachment Trial (Video)



Here are some of Colbert’s best jabs directed at Trump and others:



“First they introduced the Supreme Court Justices, lead by John Roberts who is still working double duty overseeing the



“And, as always, the president invited some special guests to the gallery with inspiring stories of enduring, unimaginable hardship. For instance, Melania.”



*Also Read:* Stephen Colbert Sifts 'Through the Logical Turd' That Was Alan Dershowitz's Trump Defense (Video)



“As is traditional, Mike Pence was there. He got special permission from mother to stand that close to a woman,” Colbert continued, referring to Pence standing next to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.



“Before the speech even started, Trump threw shade. He wouldn’t shake Nancy Pelosi’s hand,” he added. “You know what, Madam Speaker, next time, don’t offer your hand — just offer one finger.”



Colbert also took the opportunity to flex his Trump-impression muscles.



*Also Read:* Stephen Colbert Honors Kobe Bryant, Recalls Losing Family Members in 1974 Plane Crash (Video)



“Trump jumped right into brag mode,” Colbert said as he aired a clip of the president saying, “We have rejected the downsizing of Americans destiny. We have totally rejected the downsizing.”



In his best Trump voice, Colbert quipped, “We will not downsize, we will supersize the meal of economic growth. Biggie job, biggie fry. We will notch a new belt loop in the man-Spanx of freedom.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Donald Trump's 3rd State of the Union Address Tumbles in Broadcast TV Ratings



How to Watch CBS News' Coverage of Trump's 2020 State of the Union Address Live Online



Patrick Dempsey to Star in CBS Political Drama Pilot 'Ways and Means' Stephen Colbert came out of the gate swinging Tuesday night on a special live edition of “The Late Show,” armed with plenty of jokes about last night’s State of the Union address delivered by President Donald Trump.Colbert called the segment “Don and the Giant Imspeech,” complete with a “James and the Giant Peach” inspired graphic.“We just watched what you just watched. We felt what you just felt. We drank what you drank,” Colbert told the audience. “Only now, we’re drunk at work. I hope my boss doesn’t find out!”With whiskey glass in hand, the host remembered, “Oh wait, that’s me.”*Also Read:* Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Trolls Lindsey Graham, Tries to Sneak Into Trump's Impeachment Trial (Video)Here are some of Colbert’s best jabs directed at Trump and others:“First they introduced the Supreme Court Justices, lead by John Roberts who is still working double duty overseeing the impeachment trial — yet another American forced to work two jobs in Trump’s economy.”“And, as always, the president invited some special guests to the gallery with inspiring stories of enduring, unimaginable hardship. For instance, Melania.”*Also Read:* Stephen Colbert Sifts 'Through the Logical Turd' That Was Alan Dershowitz's Trump Defense (Video)“As is traditional, Mike Pence was there. He got special permission from mother to stand that close to a woman,” Colbert continued, referring to Pence standing next to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.“Before the speech even started, Trump threw shade. He wouldn’t shake Nancy Pelosi’s hand,” he added. “You know what, Madam Speaker, next time, don’t offer your hand — just offer one finger.”Colbert also took the opportunity to flex his Trump-impression muscles.*Also Read:* Stephen Colbert Honors Kobe Bryant, Recalls Losing Family Members in 1974 Plane Crash (Video)“Trump jumped right into brag mode,” Colbert said as he aired a clip of the president saying, “We have rejected the downsizing of Americans destiny. We have totally rejected the downsizing.”In his best Trump voice, Colbert quipped, “We will not downsize, we will supersize the meal of economic growth. Biggie job, biggie fry. We will notch a new belt loop in the man-Spanx of freedom.”*Related stories from TheWrap:*Donald Trump's 3rd State of the Union Address Tumbles in Broadcast TV RatingsHow to Watch CBS News' Coverage of Trump's 2020 State of the Union Address Live OnlinePatrick Dempsey to Star in CBS Political Drama Pilot 'Ways and Means' 👓 View full article

