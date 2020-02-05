Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump’s State of the Union Address While ‘Drunk at Work’ (Video)

Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump’s State of the Union Address While ‘Drunk at Work’ (Video)

The Wrap Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump’s State of the Union Address While ‘Drunk at Work’ (Video)Stephen Colbert came out of the gate swinging Tuesday night on a special live edition of “The Late Show,” armed with plenty of jokes about last night’s State of the Union address delivered by President Donald Trump.

Colbert called the segment “Don and the Giant Imspeech,” complete with a “James and the Giant Peach” inspired graphic.

“We just watched what you just watched. We felt what you just felt. We drank what you drank,” Colbert told the audience. “Only now, we’re drunk at work. I hope my boss doesn’t find out!”

With whiskey glass in hand, the host remembered, “Oh wait, that’s me.”

*Also Read:* Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Trolls Lindsey Graham, Tries to Sneak Into Trump's Impeachment Trial (Video)

Here are some of Colbert’s best jabs directed at Trump and others:

“First they introduced the Supreme Court Justices, lead by John Roberts who is still working double duty overseeing the impeachment trial — yet another American forced to work two jobs in Trump’s economy.”

“And, as always, the president invited some special guests to the gallery with inspiring stories of enduring, unimaginable hardship. For instance, Melania.”

*Also Read:* Stephen Colbert Sifts 'Through the Logical Turd' That Was Alan Dershowitz's Trump Defense (Video)

“As is traditional, Mike Pence was there. He got special permission from mother to stand that close to a woman,” Colbert continued, referring to Pence standing next to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“Before the speech even started, Trump threw shade. He wouldn’t shake Nancy Pelosi’s hand,” he added. “You know what, Madam Speaker, next time, don’t offer your hand — just offer one finger.”

Colbert also took the opportunity to flex his Trump-impression muscles.

*Also Read:* Stephen Colbert Honors Kobe Bryant, Recalls Losing Family Members in 1974 Plane Crash (Video)

“Trump jumped right into brag mode,” Colbert said as he aired a clip of the president saying, “We have rejected the downsizing of Americans destiny. We have totally rejected the downsizing.”

In his best Trump voice, Colbert quipped, “We will not downsize, we will supersize the meal of economic growth. Biggie job, biggie fry. We will notch a new belt loop in the man-Spanx of freedom.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Donald Trump's 3rd State of the Union Address Tumbles in Broadcast TV Ratings

How to Watch CBS News' Coverage of Trump's 2020 State of the Union Address Live Online

Patrick Dempsey to Star in CBS Political Drama Pilot 'Ways and Means'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Jim Cramer on President Trump's State of the Union Address

Jim Cramer on President Trump's State of the Union Address 00:36

 Jim Cramer weighs in on the State of the Union address.

Recent related videos from verified sources

How Has Impeachment Impacted Past State Of The Union Addresses? [Video]How Has Impeachment Impacted Past State Of The Union Addresses?

This was President Trump&apos;s first State of the Union since being impeached, but he&apos;s not the first president in this position.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:26Published

Impeachment trial in its final day [Video]Impeachment trial in its final day

The impeachment trial is in its final day. A decision in the Senate expected later today. And the trial's end follows president trump's state of the union address last night.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic Candidates Fact-Check Trump’s State of the Union Address: ‘Really?’

Democratic Candidates Fact-Check Trump’s State of the Union Address: ‘Really?’The Democratic candidates for president came out swinging on Twitter and television during and after Republican President Donald Trump gave his State of the...
The Wrap

Nancy Pelosi rips Trump's State of the Union address, sparking huge reactions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., apparently did not enjoy President Trump's State of the Union address, tearing her printed copy of the speech...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #StephenColbert Mocks Trump’s #StateoftheUnion Address While ‘Drunk at Work’ (Video) https://t.co/q04Fz7HPzb https://t.co/ZRbDNUjAP4 3 hours ago

Trutexan1

Trutexan RT @TheWrap: Stephen Colbert Mocks State of the Union Address While 'Drunk at Work' (Video) https://t.co/Q6nFL3qTsu 3 hours ago

TheWrap

TheWrap Stephen Colbert Mocks State of the Union Address While 'Drunk at Work' (Video) https://t.co/Q6nFL3qTsu 4 hours ago

myvoicemattrz

⭐️⭐️ RT @Newsweek: Stephen Colbert spent his entire monologue last night mocking Trump's speech to Congress https://t.co/9a5mgy9cQ2 https://t.co… 2 days ago

shrn_schramm

Sharon Schramm @FLOTUS @PressSec @realDonaldTrump BUT MELANIA IS A JOKE!https://t.co/Q5qCkgzE2y 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.