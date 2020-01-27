‘First Ladies’ Series Ordered at Showtime – Viola Davis to Play Michelle Obama
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Showtime has ordered a series about the First Ladies that will star Viola Davis as Michelle Obama.
Davis will executive produce the series with Julius Tennon, Cathy Schulman, Jeff Gaspin, Brad Kaplan and author Aaron Cooley, who created the series and will write.
In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies. This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of these enigmatic women, with season one focusing on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.
