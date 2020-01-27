Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > ‘First Ladies’ Series Ordered at Showtime – Viola Davis to Play Michelle Obama

‘First Ladies’ Series Ordered at Showtime – Viola Davis to Play Michelle Obama

The Wrap Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
‘First Ladies’ Series Ordered at Showtime – Viola Davis to Play Michelle ObamaShowtime has ordered a series about the First Ladies that will star Viola Davis as Michelle Obama.

Davis will executive produce the series with Julius Tennon, Cathy Schulman, Jeff Gaspin, Brad Kaplan and author Aaron Cooley, who created the series and will write.

In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies. This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of these enigmatic women, with season one focusing on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.

More to come…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Viola Davis to Play Michelle Obama in Showtime's 'First Ladies' | THR News

Viola Davis to Play Michelle Obama in Showtime's 'First Ladies' | THR News 01:30

 Viola Davis to Play Michelle Obama in Showtime's 'First Ladies' | THR News

Recent related videos from verified sources

Michelle Obama Is Right, Study Reveals Music Does Make Exercise Easier [Video]Michelle Obama Is Right, Study Reveals Music Does Make Exercise Easier

Former first lady Michelle Obama was apparently right about the benefits of listening to music while working out.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:49Published

Michelle Obama wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys [Video]Michelle Obama wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys

The former first lady won the award for the audiobook recording of her memoir, 'Becoming'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Viola Davis Is Michelle Obama for Showtime's First Ladies

How to follow up an Emmy-winning turn in How to Get Away with Murder? For Viola Davis, she's turning to Michelle Obama--and playing the former first lady. E!...
E! Online Also reported by •Bollywood LifeSify

Showtime Orders ‘First Ladies’ To Series, Will Star Viola Davis As Michelle Obama

'Having Viola Davis play Michelle Obama is a dream come true'
Daily Caller

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jessica28070403

lola. RT @Variety: Showtime has ordered #FirstLadies to series with @violadavis set to play @MichelleObama https://t.co/Ck5hRBWLyL 2 minutes ago

NikkiB_Natural

Nikki☺ RT @THR: Viola Davis (@violadavis) is going from Shondaland to the White House. Showtime has handed out a series order to anthology 'First… 2 minutes ago

mla28

Don't Tread on Me Because - I'm #ADOS. I mean it. 'First Ladies': Series Starring Viola Davis As Michelle Obama Ordered At Showtime https://t.co/kdBOGCAxRe #shadowAndAct 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.