Lori Vallow abandoned missing children's photos, bikes, clothing in Idaho storage unit: report

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Days after Lori Vallow ignored a court order to produce her two missing children, an Idaho company on Tuesday released security footage showing the mother – and her now-deceased brother – visited a storage unit multiple times in October and November where they abandoned photos, bicycles, clothing and other items belonging to 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. 👓 View full article

