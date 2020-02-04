Global  

Edie Falco returns to TV in new CBS series "Tommy"

CBS News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Emmy-winning actress Edie Falco stars as the first female police chief of Los Angeles in the new CBS drama series "Tommy." She joined CBSN to discuss what drew her to the role.
News video: Edie Falco's New Show

Edie Falco's New Show "Tommy" Is Set in LA but Filmed in NY 01:57

 Edie Falco talks about "Tommy" and shooting the show on a fake LA set in New York.

Go Behind-The-Scenes With Edie Falco Star Of The New CBS Police Drama ‘Tommy’

Go behind-the-scenes with Edie Falco and the rest of the stars in the new series 'Tommy' coming to CBS this Thursday, February 6th at 10:00PM ET/PT.
cbs4.com

Thomas Sadoski On CBS’s ‘Tommy’: ‘Edie Falco Is As Good As She Has Ever Been’

The actor discusses what it was like to work with Edie Falco on the new CBS drama.
CBS 2 Also reported by •cbs4.com

