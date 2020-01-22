Moderators Announced for February Democratic Debate

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

NBC News, Noticias Telemundo and the Nevada Independent announced their respective moderators Wednesday for the Democratic debate they’re co-hosting in Las Vegas on Feb. 19.



NBC News’ Chuck Todd, Lester Holt and Hallie Jackson will be joined by Noticias Telemundo’s Vanessa Hauc and the Independent’s Jon Ralston at the Paris Las Vegas.



The debate will air exclusively on NBC News and MSNBC that night at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will also stream on NBC News NOW, NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, the NBC News Mobile App, NBC News and MSNBC‘s Facebook pages and The Nevada Independent‘s website.



*Also Read:* Mike Bloomberg Could Participate in Next Debate Thanks to DNC Rule Change



A Spanish language version of the debate will air on cable channel Universo as well as the Noticias Telemundo mobile app and website and Noticias Telemundo’s Facebook page.



The list of qualifying candidates will be released later this month, but the rules for qualification changed last week. The Democratic National Committee revised the thresholds necessary for candidates to qualify for debates last Friday, paving the way for former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg to take the stage at the next debate.



NBC News reported that the party did away with the grassroots donor threshold, which has required candidates in every other debate thus far to receive donations from tens of thousands of supporters to qualify.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Mike Bloomberg Could Participate in Next Debate Thanks to DNC Rule Change 👓 View full article

