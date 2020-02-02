Global  

Black History Month: Crown Heights, Brooklyn Was Once The Thriving Cultural Hub Weeksville

CBS 2 Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
It's now known as Crown Heights, Brooklyn, but more than 180 years ago Weeksville was a thriving community of free black people, one of America's first.
News video: A Look At Historic Weeksville, Brooklyn

A Look At Historic Weeksville, Brooklyn 02:54

 About 180 years ago, before it was known as Crown Heights, there was a part of Brooklyn named Weeksville that was a thriving community of free black people. CBSN New York's Mary Calvi reports

