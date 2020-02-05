🧱Trump's My POTUS 🚂💨 Young Turks Contributor Hasan Piker Mocks ISIS Victim Kayla Mueller Then Takes It Back https://t.co/rM1QBdlnWR It w… https://t.co/oASgggdzZR 4 minutes ago

sambogilmo RT @eavesdropann: Young Turks Contributor Hasan Piker Mocks ISIS Victim Kayla Mueller Then Takes It Back | The Daily Caller https://t.co/… 35 minutes ago

Fergie Young Turks Contributor Hasan Piker Mocks ISIS Victim Kayla Mueller Then Takes It Back https://t.co/Bgq6EnEK9K via @dailycaller 2 hours ago

stella RT @nieto_phillip: Cenk Uygur's nephew mocked ISIS victim Kayla Mueller for liking “S&M”(sadism and masochism) and “CBT”(c*ck and b*ll tort… 2 hours ago

Deplorable Ed🙏🏻🙏🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #AmericaFirst 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸#VoteRed2020 #leftist Young Turks Contributor Hasan Piker Mocks ISIS Victim Kayla Mueller Then… https://t.co/0ViX5b5lG9 2 hours ago

Shirley Young Turks Contributor Hasan Piker Mocks ISIS Victim Kayla Mueller Then Takes It Back https://t.co/xTS39io1ua via @dailycaller 2 hours ago

Gretchen Monique 🙉🐵🙊 Young Turks Contributor Hasan Piker Mocks ISIS Victim Kayla Mueller Then Takes It Back | The Daily Caller This👇🏻👇🏻… https://t.co/zX1cpo4ycP 2 hours ago