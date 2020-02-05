Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Young Turks Contributor Hasan Piker Mocks ISIS Victim Kayla Mueller Then Takes It Back

Young Turks Contributor Hasan Piker Mocks ISIS Victim Kayla Mueller Then Takes It Back

Daily Caller Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
'Oh, she likes CBT and S&M, good for her. That's pretty tight.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nanking2100

🧱Trump's My POTUS 🚂💨 Young Turks Contributor Hasan Piker Mocks ISIS Victim Kayla Mueller Then Takes It Back https://t.co/rM1QBdlnWR It w… https://t.co/oASgggdzZR 4 minutes ago

sambogilmo1

sambogilmo RT @eavesdropann: Young Turks Contributor Hasan Piker Mocks ISIS Victim Kayla Mueller Then Takes It Back | The Daily Caller https://t.co/… 35 minutes ago

fergiedurgish

Fergie Young Turks Contributor Hasan Piker Mocks ISIS Victim Kayla Mueller Then Takes It Back https://t.co/Bgq6EnEK9K via @dailycaller 2 hours ago

rnd1622

stella RT @nieto_phillip: Cenk Uygur's nephew mocked ISIS victim Kayla Mueller for liking “S&M”(sadism and masochism) and “CBT”(c*ck and b*ll tort… 2 hours ago

Arauz2012

Deplorable Ed🙏🏻🙏🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #AmericaFirst 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸#VoteRed2020 #leftist Young Turks Contributor Hasan Piker Mocks ISIS Victim Kayla Mueller Then… https://t.co/0ViX5b5lG9 2 hours ago

SCM11888

Shirley Young Turks Contributor Hasan Piker Mocks ISIS Victim Kayla Mueller Then Takes It Back https://t.co/xTS39io1ua via @dailycaller 2 hours ago

MadamGretchen

Gretchen Monique 🙉🐵🙊 Young Turks Contributor Hasan Piker Mocks ISIS Victim Kayla Mueller Then Takes It Back | The Daily Caller This👇🏻👇🏻… https://t.co/zX1cpo4ycP 2 hours ago

eavesdropann

eavesdropann TEXT TRUMP TO 880022 Young Turks Contributor Hasan Piker Mocks ISIS Victim Kayla Mueller Then Takes It Back | The Daily Caller https://t.co/VFzVXnzfRe 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.