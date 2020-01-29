Global  

Senator Doug Jones says he'll vote to convict Trump on both charges

CBS News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Alabama Senator Doug Jones, a Democrat from a heavily Republican state, says he will vote to convict President Trump on the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice. Joseph Moreno and Molly Hooper joined CBSN to break down the upcoming impeachment vote.
News video: Alabama Democrat Doug Jones to vote to convict Trump in Senate trial

Alabama Democrat Doug Jones to vote to convict Trump in Senate trial 01:43

 U.S. Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, seen as a potentially vulnerable Democratic lawmaker from a Republican state, announced on the floor of the Senate that he will vote to convict President Donald Trump for abusing his office and obstructing Congress at the conclusion of the impeachment trial...

Democrat considers voting to acquit Trump of obstruction.

Senator Doug Jones Alabama added, however, that President Trump’s own behavior is strengthening the obstruction case.
NYTimes.com

Vulnerable Democrat Doug Jones will vote to convict Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, the most endangered Democrat in this November’s elections, said Wednesday that he will vote to convict President...
Seattle Times


