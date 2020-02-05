Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Barnes & Noble Suspends "Diverse Editions" Campaign After Criticism Of "Literary Blackface"

Barnes & Noble Suspends "Diverse Editions" Campaign After Criticism Of "Literary Blackface"

Gothamist Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Barnes & Noble Suspends Diverse Editions Campaign After Criticism Of Literary BlackfaceBarnes & Noble scrapped its tone-deaf plans to celebrate Black History Month with a campaign that rendered classic literature characters as black on newly redesigned book covers. [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: Barnes & Noble faces criticism over black history month covers

Barnes & Noble faces criticism over black history month covers 01:27

 Barnes & Noble is being criticized after its attempt to celebrate Black History Month. And many are calling the move racist and misguided. The move, announced at the beginning of February, involved releasing its "Diverse Editions" of 12 classic novels, . Each "Diverse Edition" novel was remade with...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Barnes & Noble suspends reissues of classics with new images

NEW YORK (AP) — Barnes & Noble is withdrawing a planned line of famous literature reissued with multicultural cover images that has been met with widespread...
Seattle Times

Barnes & Noble suspends reissues of classics with 'diverse' covers

Barnes & Noble is withdrawing a planned line of famous literature reissued with multicultural cover images that has been met with widespread criticism on social...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

jondknight

Jonathan Knight Barnes & Noble suspends reissues of classics with 'diverse' covers | CBC News https://t.co/3TWlmSacCe 3 minutes ago

AugustaAtinuke

Augusta Atinuke 🇳🇬 Welp. https://t.co/JDg1YlJiBG 11 minutes ago

ChicanaDra

Dr. Iris D. Ruiz RT @CesarVargas365: Good. https://t.co/AfcJJ2MVW4 31 minutes ago

Fredo_B

fredo b This further highlights the issues within the book industry. We need people of color in all levels and positions wi… https://t.co/bDUERtAiSt 32 minutes ago

ShinyHappyMedia

Shiny Happy Media Barnes & Noble suspends reissues of classics with 'diverse' covers https://t.co/qTQ0VzA4sj 37 minutes ago

CesarVargas365

César Vargas Good. https://t.co/AfcJJ2MVW4 40 minutes ago

FredTJoseph

Frederick Joseph RT @abuckslater: "It also speaks to why there needs to be more inclusion of people of color in making these decisions," @FredTJoseph added.… 43 minutes ago

RaeDiamond

💎Diamond Mami 💎 RT @Gothamist: Barnes & Noble Suspends "Diverse Editions" Campaign After Criticism Of "Literary Blackface" https://t.co/ev9u1tftbY 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.