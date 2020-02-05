Barnes & Noble Suspends "Diverse Editions" Campaign After Criticism Of "Literary Blackface"
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Barnes & Noble scrapped its tone-deaf plans to celebrate Black History Month with a campaign that rendered classic literature characters as black on newly redesigned book covers. [ more › ]
