Barnes & Noble Suspends "Diverse Editions" Campaign After Criticism Of "Literary Blackface"

-285 seconds ago < > Embed Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published Barnes & Noble faces criticism over black history month covers 01:27 Barnes & Noble is being criticized after its attempt to celebrate Black History Month. And many are calling the move racist and misguided. The move, announced at the beginning of February, involved releasing its "Diverse Editions" of 12 classic novels, . Each "Diverse Edition" novel was remade with...