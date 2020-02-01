Global  

Senate Acquits President Trump On Both Articles Of Impeachment

cbs4.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The Senate voted to acquit President Donald J. Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, bringing an end to a five-month saga that began with a whistleblower's complaint and culminated in just the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history.
News video: Senate Votes To Acquit President Trump On 2 Articles Of Impeachment

Senate Votes To Acquit President Trump On 2 Articles Of Impeachment 03:20

 The Senate has voted to acquit President Trump on both articles of impeachment.

