Senate Votes To Acquit President Trump

Daily Caller Wednesday, 5 February 2020
Senate Votes To Acquit President Trump
News video: Senate Votes To Acquit President Trump In Impeachment Trial

Senate Votes To Acquit President Trump In Impeachment Trial 02:36

 Natasha Brown reports.

The senate's impeachment trial is over -- a look back at the historic moments today -- that made president trump only the third president ever in the united states to be acquitted during the..

Anti-Trump protesters took to the streets of New York City on Wednesday (February 5) in response to President Donald Trump's impeachment acquittal. The protesters chanted slogans such as "sham..

Senate Votes To Acquit President Trump On Both Articles Of Impeachment

The impeachment trial of President Trump comes to an end today. The Senate voted on two articles of impeachment and the president was acquitted of both: abuse of...
Here's the latest for Wednesday, February 5: The Senate votes to acquit President Trump on impeachment charges; Pete Buttigieg holds slight lead in Iowa; plane...
Donner🌟🌟🌟 RT @Kimbraov1: Senate Votes to Acquit President Trump on Both Articles of Impeachment https://t.co/Wfezxr6wLL 31 seconds ago

ifiredboss RT @NY1: Happening now on #NY1at10 with @cherylwillsny1: The U.S. Senate votes to acquit President Trump, as a Democratic presidential can… 2 minutes ago

Desert Farmer RT @G_Actually: 😎 HOT DANG! 😎 - Iowa Dem Caucus Fiasco (crumpled) - Pelosi Meltdown at SOTU (ripped) - Senate Votes to Acquit our POTUS (… 3 minutes ago

mike nderitu RT @BreitbartNews: GAME OVER: Pres. @RealDonaldTrump has been acquitted by the Senate on both articles of impeachment. https://t.co/V7rI6… 3 minutes ago

LP Freely RT NBCNews: BREAKING: US Senate votes to acquit President Trump on first article of impeachment, abuse of power.… https://t.co/bMANezVdYw 5 minutes ago

Frodo RT @LifeNewsHQ: BREAKING NEWS: Senate Votes to Acquit President Donald Trump, End Partisan Attack on His Presidency #ForeverAcquitted #p… 6 minutes ago

Mary Beth Miller RT @JoshKovensky: As the Senate votes to acquit President Trump, we obtained evidence showing that President Petro Poroshenko, Zelensky's p… 7 minutes ago

Lawrence Poslaiko- America First! RT @peggyperez: Senate Votes to Acquit President Donald John Trump, 52-48 and 53-47 https://t.co/NvA57X8M4Z via @BreitbartNews 8 minutes ago

