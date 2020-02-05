Donner🌟🌟🌟 RT @Kimbraov1: Senate Votes to Acquit President Trump on Both Articles of Impeachment https://t.co/Wfezxr6wLL 31 seconds ago

ifiredboss RT @NY1: Happening now on #NY1at10 with @cherylwillsny1: The U.S. Senate votes to acquit President Trump, as a Democratic presidential can… 2 minutes ago

Desert Farmer RT @G_Actually: 😎 HOT DANG! 😎 - Iowa Dem Caucus Fiasco (crumpled) - Pelosi Meltdown at SOTU (ripped) - Senate Votes to Acquit our POTUS (… 3 minutes ago

mike nderitu RT @BreitbartNews: GAME OVER: Pres. @RealDonaldTrump has been acquitted by the Senate on both articles of impeachment. https://t.co/V7rI6… 3 minutes ago

LP Freely RT NBCNews: BREAKING: US Senate votes to acquit President Trump on first article of impeachment, abuse of power.… https://t.co/bMANezVdYw 5 minutes ago

Frodo RT @LifeNewsHQ: BREAKING NEWS: Senate Votes to Acquit President Donald Trump, End Partisan Attack on His Presidency #ForeverAcquitted #p… 6 minutes ago

Mary Beth Miller RT @JoshKovensky: As the Senate votes to acquit President Trump, we obtained evidence showing that President Petro Poroshenko, Zelensky's p… 7 minutes ago