Donald Trump Jr. Calls For Mitt Romney To Be Expelled From GOP

Daily Caller Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
'He’s now officially a member of the resistance'
News video: Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial 01:47

 Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of impeachment on Wednesday. Earlier, the Senator announced his decision to vote to convict Donald Trump...

Romney turns back on GOP, votes to convict Trump [Video]Romney turns back on GOP, votes to convict Trump

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Trump acquitted of impeachment charges [Video]Trump acquitted of impeachment charges

US President Donald Trump has been acquitted of all charges by the Senate, bringing an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history. Only one Republican, Mitt Romney of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published


Donald Trump Jr. Calls For Mitt Romney to be Expelled From GOP After Backing Impeachment

Donald Trump Jr. Calls For Mitt Romney to be Expelled From GOP After Backing ImpeachmentPresident *Donald Trump's* son *Donald Trump Jr.* called for Sen. *Mitt Romney* (R-UT) to be expelled from the Republican Party, Wednesday, after the senator...
Sen. Romney breaks with GOP, will vote to convict Trump

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday he will vote to convict President Donald Trump, becoming the first and likely only Republican in the Senate’s impeachment...
Laine 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈 RT @HeathMayo: Don Jr. has the mental maturity of a third grader. This isn’t conservative. It isn’t even entertaining. It’s stupid. Fellow… 3 seconds ago

Amy Raines RT @AriMelber: BREAKING: The former GOP presidential nominee, Mitt Romney, will vote to convict Donald Trump for what he calls "an appalli… 4 seconds ago

erotesis Donald Trump Jr calls for Mitt Romney to be expelled from Republican party https://t.co/bzwb0mgNgT 10 seconds ago

Mia RT @SadieTNResist: Oh Donnie Boy, Mitt Romney is a man of integrity and believes in the oath he took, unlike your Daddy. Your Daddy doesn’t… 12 seconds ago

Harry Segarra Don Jr. Calls Sen. Mitt Romney a ‘Pussy’ for Announcing Vote to Convict Trump. The entire Trump family continues 2… https://t.co/niBtRlOQPE 16 seconds ago

RTwittNews ★ Agency RT @Newsweek: Donald Trump Jr. calls for Mitt Romney to be expelled from GOP after senator votes to convict President Trump https://t.co/5q… 49 seconds ago

