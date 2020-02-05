Global  

Trump Acquitted of Two Impeachment Charges in Near Party-Line Vote

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
As Republicans rallied behind President Trump, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s 2012 presidential nominee, joined Democrats in voting to convict, the only senator to cross party lines.
News video: Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’sConviction in Impeachment Trial

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’sConviction in Impeachment Trial 01:48

 Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of impeachment on Wednesday. Earlier, the Senator announced his decision to vote to convict Donald Trump...

Trump acquitted of impeachment charges [Video]Trump acquitted of impeachment charges

US President Donald Trump has been acquitted of all charges by the Senate, bringing an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history. Only one Republican, Mitt Romney of..

Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump [Video]Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday. CNN reports Romoney harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his actions toward Ukraine. In an emotional..

Impeachment takeaways: Trump’s iron grip, McConnell delivers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled Senate appears virtually certain to acquit President Donald Trump on two impeachment charges as GOP lawmakers rail...
Seattle Times

Trump impeachment: Mitt Romney will break from Republicans and vote to convict president

Senator Mitt Romney says he will vote to convict Donald Trump on one of the impeachment charges he faces, marking a break in the Republican Party ranks just...
Independent Also reported by •WorldNews

SGT_Chicken

A.Henkel RT @Breaking911: #BREAKING: President of The United States, Donald J. Trump, ACQUITTED OF ALL CHARGES In Senate Impeachment Trial 11 seconds ago

liranti

nurul izza liranti RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: US President Trump acquitted (not guilty) on both charges in Senate impeachment trial 13 seconds ago

dujardin_chris

🖕🏽#MoscowMitch RT @TravisAllen02: Trump has been acquitted on both impeachment charges. Who thinks we should impeach Trump again? 41 seconds ago

ingrid_wien

ingrid_wien 🤮🤮🤮🤮 I tell you the troglodytes of that country will give him a second term (with a little help from voter suppress… https://t.co/46LxlFdwPx 46 seconds ago

kenedywambua1

Kenedy Wambua RT @NationBreaking: US SENATE acquits President Donald Trump of all charges, effectively bringing his impeachment process to an end. https:… 51 seconds ago

RAJATVYAS137

RAJAT VYAS RT @advocate_alakh: Glad that US Senate has acquitted @realDonaldTrump of impeachment charges! Leaders like @narendramodi Ji & Trump are m… 1 minute ago

JuliaLeo4

Julia Leo RT @PatrickQuinnTV: DEVELOPING: Protest forming in downtown #Seattle after Trump acquitted on impeachment charges. #komonews https://t.co… 1 minute ago

dnextedge2012

bright RT @MosesAgbo8: President @realDonaldTrump acquitted of all impeachment charges filled against him by Democratic party...... Congratulation… 1 minute ago

