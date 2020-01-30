Sinema votes guilty to impeach Trump



Recent related videos from verified sources Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday. CNN reports Romoney harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his actions toward Ukraine. In an emotional.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35Published 23 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Breaking with Republicans, Romney votes 'guilty' in Trump impeachment trial Republican Senator Mitt Romney issued a scathing criticism of Donald Trump on Wednesday as he broke with his party and voted to convict the U.S. president for...

Reuters 22 hours ago



3 Senate Dems from red states waver on impeachment votes WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Senate impeachment trial grinds toward a climax, it remains unclear how three Democrats will vote on whether to toss President Donald...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this