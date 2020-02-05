Global  

Extra Extra: Mitt Romney Breaks Ranks As Senate Votes To Acquit Trump

Gothamist Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Extra Extra: Mitt Romney Breaks Ranks As Senate Votes To Acquit TrumpBecause Mitt Romney went against the party, check out today's end-of-day links: how Karen became a meme, Fran Drescher profile, own your own phone booth, dad naps, gritty '70s street photos, loving dog and more. [ more › ]
News video: Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump

Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump 00:35

 Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday. CNN reports Romoney harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his actions toward Ukraine. In an emotional speech on the Senate floor, he said the President is "guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust." The...

Trump acquitted by a divided Senate [Video]Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:26Published

Romney turns back on GOP, votes to convict Trump [Video]Romney turns back on GOP, votes to convict Trump

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published


'Slippery, posing as a Republican': Donald Trump attacks Mitt Romney over impeachment vote

Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on Republican Mitt Romney who voted in favour of impeaching the president during the first of two Senate votes.
Republican Mitt Romney breaks ranks, will vote to remove Trump from office

Mitt Romney will vote to remove Donald Trump from office for abusing his power, making him the only Republican in Congress to break with the President.
Xtionna

Xtionna RT @sunvalleyid: Why I respect Mitt Romney is it's hard to stand up for your beliefs when you're the minority in your red state. Please be… 21 minutes ago

caroljdavy

Carol J Davy RT @OrinKerr: I was proud to vote for Mitt Romney in 2012 when he ran for president against Barack Obama. And I am extra proud of him today… 22 minutes ago

mostlydogs

ray y (got two dog dishes and a marrobone) RT @SierraJohnson_1: We see why no one goes after Trump. He’s already harassing Mitt Romney, and his MAGA cult will be going after him as w… 51 minutes ago

teracorona

Tera Corona Mitt Romney the only GOP Senator with courage! Make sure he has extra Secret Service detail! #InsanePOTUS is alread… https://t.co/yQLufksXPn 57 minutes ago

sunvalleyid

Michelle, Shelly, Shells, but don't call me Mitch Why I respect Mitt Romney is it's hard to stand up for your beliefs when you're the minority in your red state. Ple… https://t.co/0sEZy3C8ks 1 hour ago

PeptoBismolJuul

Rat Boy for President Mitt Romney has now left his mark on history as forever being remembered as an extra credit answer for a high schoo… https://t.co/5Ser227Oqx 1 hour ago

SierraJohnson_1

🦋🦋🦋Sierra Johnson🦋🦋 We see why no one goes after Trump. He’s already harassing Mitt Romney, and his MAGA cult will be going after him a… https://t.co/upFw8uIUZO 1 hour ago

CLady62

ClassyLady62 RT @JDLuckenbach: I’ve donated to all Democrats so far this year. I might be able to find a few extra bucks to send to Mitt Romney’s favori… 2 hours ago

