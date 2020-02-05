Extra Extra: Mitt Romney Breaks Ranks As Senate Votes To Acquit Trump
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Because Mitt Romney went against the party,
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday. CNN reports Romoney harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his actions toward Ukraine. In an emotional speech on the Senate floor, he said the President is "guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust." The...
Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on Republican Mitt Romney who voted in favour of impeaching the president during the first of two Senate votes. SBS Also reported by •Reuters •Mediaite •FOXNews.com •USATODAY.com