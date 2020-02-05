Global  

Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The U.S. Senate acquitted President Donald Trump of both impeachment charges Wednesday, ending only the third presidential trial in American history with votes that split the country and tested civic norms. (Feb. 5)
 
News video: U.S. Senate acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment

U.S. Senate acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment 01:32

 President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term.

Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial

Natalie Brand reports on senate voting for acquittal in impeachment trial against President Trump (2-5-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:14Published

Trump acquitted by a divided Senate [Video]Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:27Published


U.S Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump of both charges in his impeachment trial as it found him not guilty of obstructing Congress, as had...
Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.comIndiaTimesNYTimes.comSBSHaaretzUSATODAY.comNews24France 24

The moment when Trump was acquitted

The Senate has voted in favour of acquitting President Trump on the impeachment charges.
BBC News Also reported by •News24

aresef

Tyler Waldman RT @wbalradio: In a nearly party-line vote, the Senate acquits President Trump of #impeachment charges. Sen. Mitt Romney voted with Democra… 2 minutes ago

VanhoozerCarol

Carol Vanhoozer RT @ZRanchLady: 🌟TRUTH🌟 🌟BRILLIANT CHESS MOVE 🌟 'Trump's legal team atty A.Dershowitz made the stunning assertion that evn if @POTUS enga… 7 minutes ago

pudding2312

Tiger 🐯 RT @Laura4_45: BREAKING: 🚨🚨🚨🚨 President Trump acquitted on both articles! NOW COMES THE PAIN☠ PATRIOT'S ARE IN CONTROL🇺🇸 #Trump2020Lan… 7 minutes ago

wbalradio

WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 In a nearly party-line vote, the Senate acquits President Trump of #impeachment charges. Sen. Mitt Romney voted wit… https://t.co/1cBI4BVCkk 8 minutes ago

eplanjassembly

Elizabeth Pla - Politician 🇺🇸 Of course he was acquitted. He did no wrong. You can’t condemn an innocent man, make up lies & get away with it. Th… https://t.co/caS1LpjLRp 14 minutes ago

komonewsradio

KOMO Newsradio Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment: https://t.co/JkX0mgFX30 #KOMONews https://t.co/4LyRoCXuuV 14 minutes ago

BatangEBako

Sipnget Ken Laoagᴬᴰᴺ RT @inquirerdotnet: The outcome followed months of remarkable impeachment proceedings, from Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House to Mitch McConnell… 15 minutes ago

ZRanchLady

ZRanchLady ~ 💎#HiddenDiamonds ✋#ChildTrafficking❌ 🌟TRUTH🌟 🌟BRILLIANT CHESS MOVE 🌟 'Trump's legal team atty A.Dershowitz made the stunning assertion that evn if… https://t.co/qCC0qvyKis 15 minutes ago

