GOP Senators Waste No Time Investigating Hunter Biden After Impeachment Acquittal

Daily Caller Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Republicans want Biden's Secret Service travel records
Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses? [Video]Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses?

US Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. According to Business Insider, Democrats are pushing to hear from four..

'Somebody needs to look at' Biden: Graham [Video]'Somebody needs to look at' Biden: Graham

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a day after Democrats made their opening case for the removal of President Donald Trump from office said, "I don't think Joe Biden's corrupt, but I don't think he's..

Just after Trump acquittal, Republican senators requested Hunter Biden's travel records

Trump was just acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial, but two Republican senators are still looking into Hunter Biden's Ukraine business dealings.
Impeachment Trial Entering Final Phase After Day 2 Of Questions

Watch VideoSenators spent a second day writing questions for Chief Justice John Roberts to ask aloud to Democratic impeachment managers and the president's...
