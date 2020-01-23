Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Woman Who Helped 2 Killers Escape Prison In Dannemora Set For Release

Woman Who Helped 2 Killers Escape Prison In Dannemora Set For Release

CBS 2 Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Joyce Mitchell, 55, is serving time at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for helping Richard Matt and David Sweat break out of the state prison in Dannemora in 2015.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Accomplice In 2015 Dannemora Prison Escape Set To Be Released [Video]Accomplice In 2015 Dannemora Prison Escape Set To Be Released

The woman who helped two killers escape from an upstate New York prison is about to be released.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:35Published

Woman convicted of goading boyfriend to suicide released from prison early [Video]Woman convicted of goading boyfriend to suicide released from prison early

Michelle Carter was released early from a Massachusetts prison on Thursday, after she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.