Woman Who Helped 2 Killers Escape Prison In Dannemora Set For Release

Joyce Mitchell, 55, is serving time at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for helping Richard Matt and David Sweat break out of the state prison in Dannemora in 2015.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Accomplice In 2015 Dannemora Prison Escape Set To Be Released The woman who helped two killers escape from an upstate New York prison is about to be released. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:35Published 2 hours ago Woman convicted of goading boyfriend to suicide released from prison early Michelle Carter was released early from a Massachusetts prison on Thursday, after she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:50Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this