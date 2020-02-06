Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Mother, half-brother speak about 11-year-old girl whose remains were found in attic of foster home

Mother, half-brother speak about 11-year-old girl whose remains were found in attic of foster home

azcentral.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Priscilla Marquez and Estevaun Lauro talk about Charisma Marquez, whose foster parents were charged with child abuse after her remains were found.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

18DianneM

Dianne M. RT @azcentral: Mother, half-brother speak about 11-year-old girl whose remains were found in attic of foster home https://t.co/O6IhX3zHlW 34 minutes ago

azcentral

azcentral Mother, half-brother speak about 11-year-old girl whose remains were found in attic of foster home https://t.co/O6IhX3zHlW 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.