Mother, half-brother speak about 11-year-old girl whose remains were found in attic of foster home Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Priscilla Marquez and Estevaun Lauro talk about Charisma Marquez, whose foster parents were charged with child abuse after her remains were found.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Dianne M. RT @azcentral: Mother, half-brother speak about 11-year-old girl whose remains were found in attic of foster home https://t.co/O6IhX3zHlW 34 minutes ago azcentral Mother, half-brother speak about 11-year-old girl whose remains were found in attic of foster home https://t.co/O6IhX3zHlW 41 minutes ago