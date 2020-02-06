Actor, Hollywood Icon Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Wynita Gresley https://t.co/6a8OBsam15 ( Sent from WTHR ) 23 seconds ago

Bleeding Cool Kirk Douglas, Actor & Hollywood Icon, Passes Away, Age 103 / #KirkDouglas #RIPKirkDouglas #Spartacus https://t.co/ENMo6xy83U 50 seconds ago

Denver NewsChannel Denver News Actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas dies at 103 https://t.co/uptGp74X05 https://t.co/g9oL8CmLv5 3 minutes ago

Chris Shepard © RT @CBSLA: #BREAKING: Actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas has died at age 103, his son actor Michael Douglas announced in a statement. ht… 7 minutes ago

Antonio Smith RT @KHOU: 🖤 RIP, Kirk Douglas. 🖤 Douglas was considered a superstar before the term was coined and he will be forever remembered. https://t… 7 minutes ago

Silvia RT @SpecNews1SoCal: #BREAKING: Hollywood screen icon Kirk Douglas, star of such films as "Spartacus," and "Lust for Life," has died at 103.… 9 minutes ago

Bryant Somerville RT @10TV: #BREAKING: Actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas dies at 103 https://t.co/AwbfjtvbKE #10TV https://t.co/0qgQHB0Cb7 10 minutes ago