Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Actor, Hollywood Icon Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Actor, Hollywood Icon Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

CBS 2 Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas died Wednesday at age 103, his son actor Michael Douglas announced on Instagram.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Actor, Hollywood Icon Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Actor, Hollywood Icon Kirk Douglas Dead At 103 04:48

 Actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas died Wednesday at age 103, his son actor Michael Douglas announced on Instagram.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lights Dimmed At Kirk Douglas Theater In Culver City To Honor Late Actor [Video]Lights Dimmed At Kirk Douglas Theater In Culver City To Honor Late Actor

Actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas died Wednesday at age 103, his son actor Michael Douglas announced on Instagram.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:29Published

Legendary Actor Kirk Douglas Passes Away At Age 103 [Video]Legendary Actor Kirk Douglas Passes Away At Age 103

His son, actor Michael Douglas, confirmed the news Wednesday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas dies at 103

Kirk Douglas, the cleft-chinned movie star who fought gladiators, cowboys and boxers on the screen and the Hollywood establishment, died on Wednesday at the age...
CBC.ca

Hollywood Actor And Icon Kirk Douglas Has Died At 103

Hollywood Actor And Icon Kirk Douglas Has Died At 103Watch VideoActor Kirk Douglas died Wednesday at the age of 103.  Douglas was one of the very few remaining icons of Hollywood's golden age.   His son,...
Newsy

You Might Like


Tweets about this

devinecelt

devinecelt RT @michaeldickson: Legendary Jewish actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas has died age 103 - May his memory be a blessing https://t.co/ob… 8 seconds ago

mikalalynn28

🌻Mikalalynn28 💜💙 RT @GMA: REMEMBERING KIRK DOUGLAS: The legendary actor appeared on @GMA in 1984 to talk to Joan Lunden about his love of westerns and why m… 3 minutes ago

michaeldickson

Michael Dickson Legendary Jewish actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas has died age 103 - May his memory be a blessing https://t.co/obHXZPfqyT 4 minutes ago

ann_lind_a

Ann Lind Andersen A Hollywood icon has left, after 103 years. Thank you for your many films, Kirk Douglas. R.I.P. #kirkdouglas… https://t.co/oVpFdy5M85 6 minutes ago

JohnBaldwin64

John Baldwin Actor, Hollywood Icon Kirk Douglas Dead At 103 https://t.co/fNUG1DniwV via @YouTube 7 minutes ago

fairenhite

Fairenhite Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas dies at age 103; remembered by son Michael as ‘actor from the golden age of movies’ who… https://t.co/YQwu7zf2cR 7 minutes ago

LaurieSzaroz

Laurie Szaroz 🇨🇦 An amazing actor 🙏❤️ Kirk Douglas, Indomitable Icon of Hollywood's Golden Age, Dies at 103 https://t.co/AWVouh61Gj via @thr 20 minutes ago

debankan

Debankan Mukherjee RT @RollingStone: Kirk Douglas, the beloved actor whose roles in 'Spartacus,' 'Lust for Life' and 'Champion' made him a Hollywood icon, has… 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.