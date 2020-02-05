Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Florida trooper shot, killed by stranded driver on interstate, officials say

Florida trooper shot, killed by stranded driver on interstate, officials say

FOXNews.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A Florida Highway Patrol officer was fatally shot Wednesday by a stranded motorist who was then killed by another officer. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Trooper Joseph Bullock killed on I-95 in Martin County, FHP says

Trooper Joseph Bullock killed on I-95 in Martin County, FHP says 13:07

 The Florida Highway Patrol says Trooper Joseph Bullock, a 19-year veteran of the agency, was killed on Wednesday in the line of duty on Interstate 95 in Martin County.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Witness describes 'commotion' on I-95 during FHP trooper's incident [Video]Witness describes 'commotion' on I-95 during FHP trooper's incident

Three southbound drivers were interviewed by detectives after witnessing the scene.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:26Published

Past officers killed in the line of duty [Video]Past officers killed in the line of duty

This year alone, 13 officers nationwide have died in the line of duty and 4 of those deaths are from gunfire.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Florida trooper dies in shooting at highway rest stop

PALM CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper died in a shooting at an Interstate 95 rest stop Wednesday, the agency said. Trooper Joseph Bullock, a...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

AllenLyles3

Allen Lyles RT @MHPHG: Our prayers and condolences go out to the Florida Highway Patrol and family of Trooper Joseph Bullock, a 19 year veteran who wa… 29 seconds ago

RiverKing_A16

(((RiverKing))) TX-3 How did an unarmed suspect shoot s Forida trooper? Did the suspect shoot the trooper with his own gun? Pretty poor… https://t.co/qONDyrUW0l 1 minute ago

stephieTldybgqn

Stephanie Thomas RT @Coffeeb32465973: 🙏💞🙏 Back the Blue: Florida Highway Patrol trooper shot, killed at highway rest stop https://t.co/gxt7XZEC0s 2 minutes ago

ErslaLado

Lado Ersla Florida trooper shot, killed by stranded driver on interstate, officials say https://t.co/PihlQ4WPCr #FoxNews 2 minutes ago

cauffman_s

jon c ⭐⭐⭐ RT @DcdRetblue: 🔹Trooper Joseph Bullock Florida Highway Patrol, Florida killed in the line of duty He was shot and killed when he stopped… 2 minutes ago

NYPD79Pct

NYPD 79th Precinct RT @NYPDChiefofDept: Two heroes tragically killed over the past two days. A stark reminder of the inherent dangers the nation’s cops face k… 2 minutes ago

autodog5150

Wendy Florida trooper shot, killed by stranded driver on interstate, officials say https://t.co/KFNiFyfwET 4 minutes ago

KevinPConnolly_

Kevin P. Connolly Sounds like an ambush. This is just terrible. There are no words. Only my sympathy for #FHP and law enforcement. Tr… https://t.co/QOTfm9U8wp 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.