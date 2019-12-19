Global  

Bernie Madoff Asks To Be Released From Prison Because Of Failing Health

CBS 2 Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
He was sentenced to 150 years in prison for using his investment firm to cheat clients out of billions of dollars.
Bernie Madoff Asks For Early Release Due To Failing Health

Bernie Madoff Asks For Early Release Due To Failing Health

 Bernie Madoff, the architect of the largest Ponzi scheme in U.S. history, is asking to be released from prison because of his failing health.

Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernard Madoff is dying of kidney failure. According to Reuters, the New Yorker is seeking early “compassionate release” from his 150-year prison sentence. Reuters reports..

Zsa Zsa Gabor's Husband Says Bernie Madoff Should Rot in Prison

Bernie Madoff is too conniving to be let out of prison early and should continue rotting behind bars ... so says Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband. As you know ... Bernie...
TMZ.com

