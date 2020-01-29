Flight arrives in California from epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, 178 passengers will be quarantined
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () An airplane carrying 178 people who lived in Hubei province in China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, landed at an Air Force base in Northern California on Wednesday morning and are being quarantined there for at least 14 days as officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention evaluate them and determine if they have contracted the virus.
The Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.
Chinese state media reported Wednesday that Wuhan is converting an additional eight buildings into hospitals.
According to Reuters, the buildings include gymnasiums, exhibition centers and sports centers.
The conversion of all...
Henry Walke with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spoke to reporters about the 178 evacuees from Wuhan, China, who are now under quarantine at California's Travis Air Force Base. "We are..
Australians boarded a Qantas jet in Wuhan on Monday morning, fleeing the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China on a flight chartered by the Australian... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India
