Flight arrives in California from epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, 178 passengers will be quarantined

FOXNews.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
An airplane carrying 178 people who lived in Hubei province in China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, landed at an Air Force base in Northern California on Wednesday morning and are being quarantined there for at least 14 days as officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention evaluate them and determine if they have contracted the virus. 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: China's Coronavirus Epicenter Adds Thousands Of Emergency Hospital Beds

China's Coronavirus Epicenter Adds Thousands Of Emergency Hospital Beds 00:39

 The Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Chinese state media reported Wednesday that Wuhan is converting an additional eight buildings into hospitals. According to Reuters, the buildings include gymnasiums, exhibition centers and sports centers. The conversion of all...

