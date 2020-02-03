Global  

Trump Administration Freezes Global Entry Enrollment in New York Over Immigration Law

NYTimes.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The move escalates a clash between the administration and the state over a law that allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses.
News video: New Yorkers Blocked From Trusted Travel Programs

New Yorkers Blocked From Trusted Travel Programs 02:46

 The programs are meant to help travelers move through customs lines faster, but New Yorkers are no longer allowed to sign up or renew their memberships. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

Trump administration blocks New York drivers from Global Entry, traveler programs over immigration law

The federal decision comes amid an ongoing battle over New York's Green Light Law. The ban applies to Trusted Traveler programs but not TSA PreCheck.  
USATODAY.com

Trump Administration Blocks New Yorkers From Enrolling In Global Entry, Other Trusted Traveler Programs

Trump Administration Blocks New Yorkers From Enrolling In Global Entry, Other Trusted Traveler ProgramsHomeland Security officials blame New York DMV's immigrant-friendly laws for impeding ICE's criminal investigations. [ more › ]
Gothamist

