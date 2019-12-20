Andre Iguodala getting traded to Miami Heat, AP source says

Global  

Denver Post Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
MIAMI -- A person familiar with the negotiations says Andre Iguodala is headed to Miami after the Heat and Memphis Grizzlies agreed Wednesday night on his long-awaited trade.
