Elizabeth Smart reveals why she created Smart Defense program

CBS News Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Elizabeth Smart, who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted at 14, reveals that she was sexually assaulted again in summer 2019 while on an airplane. The harrowing experience inspired her to launch “Smart Defense,” a program aimed to teach women and girls the skills and confidence they need to protect themselves. Smart talks with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King about how her experiences shaped her belief in self-defense.
