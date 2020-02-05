Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Woman who says she is biological mother of child whose bones were found demands answers

Woman who says she is biological mother of child whose bones were found demands answers

azcentral.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Priscilla Marquez invites the public to a protest Sunday outside the Phoenix home where she says her daughter's remains were found.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Black woman 'trolled' for adopting three white children [Video]Black woman 'trolled' for adopting three white children

A single black woman says she has been trolled for adopting - three white children.Treka Engleman, a 32-year-old public school teacher from Cincinnati, Ohio, said she knew she always wanted to be a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:10Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.