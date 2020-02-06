Trump flaunts Senate acquittal at National Prayer Breakfast
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () At the National Prayer Breakfast, President Trump criticized the impeachment efforts as a "terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people" and took aim at Nancy Pelosi and GOP Senator Mitt Romney.
US President Donald Trump has unleashed his fury against those who tried to impeach him, a day after his acquittal by the Senate. "As everybody knows, my family, our great country and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people," Mr Trump said at...
President Donald Trump, facing a bruising re-election campaign and possible further investigations in Congress, on Thursday called the Democrats who pursued his impeachment "dishonest and corrupt" and..