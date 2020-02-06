Global  

Trump flaunts Senate acquittal at National Prayer Breakfast

CBS News Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
At the National Prayer Breakfast, President Trump criticized the impeachment efforts as a "terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people" and took aim at Nancy Pelosi and GOP Senator Mitt Romney.
News video: Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies

Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies 01:12

 US President Donald Trump has unleashed his fury against those who tried to impeach him, a day after his acquittal by the Senate. "As everybody knows, my family, our great country and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people," Mr Trump said at...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump targets Pelosi, Romney at prayer breakfast [Video]Trump targets Pelosi, Romney at prayer breakfast

A day after being acquitted by the U.S. Senate on impeachment charges, U.S. President Donald Trump at an annual bipartisan prayer breakfast Thursday morning said he and his family had suffered a..

Trump snipes at Pelosi, Romney, at prayer breakfast [Video]Trump snipes at Pelosi, Romney, at prayer breakfast

President Donald Trump, facing a bruising re-election campaign and possible further investigations in Congress, on Thursday called the Democrats who pursued his impeachment "dishonest and corrupt" and..

Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: Trump Addresses National Prayer Breakfast Live

President Donald Trump is scheduled to address attendees at National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning, roughly around 8 A.M. on the day that follows his...
Mediaite

WATCH: Trump Opens National Prayer Breakfast By Holding Up ‘Acquitted’ Front Page

President Donald Trump used the National Prayer Breakfast as an opportunity to celebrate his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial, reverently pumping his...
Mediaite

