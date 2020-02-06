Global  

ICE agent shoots man in face in New York; victim in serious condition: reports

FOXNews.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A man in New York City was shot in the face Thursday morning in a shooting that involved a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, according to local media.
New Yorkers Blocked From Trusted Travel Programs

New Yorkers Blocked From Trusted Travel Programs

 The programs are meant to help travelers move through customs lines faster, but New Yorkers are no longer allowed to sign up or renew their memberships. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

ICE Agent Shoots Man In Face While Serving Warrant At Brooklyn Home, Police Sources Tell CBS2

Sources tell CBS2 the 26-year-old victim was not the subject of the warrant.
CBS 2

Authorities: Man shot in face during immigration operation

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating the shooting of a man in Brooklyn that involved a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, a...
Seattle Times

blainekell6

Blaine Kelley 🌊🇺🇸🇬🇧🇺🇸🇦🇺 RT @BonniBK: ICE agents shot an innocent man in the face, while attempting to serve a deportation order to his brother, who they tased (tas… 6 seconds ago

marlenahernandz

m💤 RT @JuanSaaa: ICE agent shoots NYC man in the face while serving deportation order. Officials say the victim was not the man ICE was looki… 7 seconds ago

aijaffery

CAP'N ACAB 🐱🖤 Just so we're clear what's going on here: -The NYPD collaborated with ICE in detaining a migrant -The ICE agents d… https://t.co/tmEo099EIQ 22 seconds ago

LAKUTIS

Aleksey Weintraub RT @justincharles: Abolish ICE https://t.co/4XufRUF2Xy 44 seconds ago

one2prosper

Tonja Smith RT @mayawiley: Families being torn apart and now a man is dead. This requires immediate investigation and a public accounting: “ICE agent s… 1 minute ago

