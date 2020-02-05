Global  

Trump Opens National Prayer Breakfast Speech With Unnamed Shots At House Speaker Nancy Pelosi And Sen. Mitt Romney

Daily Caller Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
He doesn't 'like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong'
News video: Pelosi Shreds Trump Speech

Pelosi Shreds Trump Speech 00:19

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ripped the text of President Trump’s State of the Union address after his speech’s conclusion.

Trump targets Pelosi, Romney at prayer breakfast [Video]Trump targets Pelosi, Romney at prayer breakfast

A day after being acquitted by the U.S. Senate on impeachment charges, U.S. President Donald Trump at an annual bipartisan prayer breakfast Thursday morning said he and his family had suffered a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published

Watch: Trump Holds Up Newspapers Saying 'Acquitted' At National Prayer Breakfast [Video]Watch: Trump Holds Up Newspapers Saying 'Acquitted' At National Prayer Breakfast

President Trump delivered a speech.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:32Published


Trump makes veiled attack on Romney and Pelosi at prayer breakfast

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday accused some of those who supported his impeachment of hypocritically cloaking themselves in their faith, in a thinly...
Reuters

Mike Pence Says Pelosi Hit a ‘New Low’ When She Tore Up Trump’s State of the Union Speech

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com Mike Pence attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday morning, saying on Fox News she hit a “new low” when she...
The Wrap Also reported by •MediaiteWorldNewsUSATODAY.comFOXNews.com

