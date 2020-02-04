Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > KOLB: How To Fix A Broken Iowa Caucus And A Broken Primary System

KOLB: How To Fix A Broken Iowa Caucus And A Broken Primary System

Daily Caller Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Iowa and new hampshire don't represent the rest of the nation
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Caucus vs. Primary Process: Explained

Caucus vs. Primary Process: Explained 01:11

 Caucus vs. Primary Process: Explained With the 2020 election officially kicking off in Iowa, many voters may find themselves confused by the various nominating contests. In states such as Iowa, a caucus system is used to vote for candidates. During a caucus meeting, voters physically gather at...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Do Iowa caucus malfunctions mean we should be worried about our primaries? [Video]Do Iowa caucus malfunctions mean we should be worried about our primaries?

It&apos;s been two days since the Iowa caucuses, the first official primary that will whittle down the still-crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls. Thanks to technical problems,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:46Published

How the Iowa Caucus chaos could impact the Ohio primary and the race for the Democratic nomination [Video]How the Iowa Caucus chaos could impact the Ohio primary and the race for the Democratic nomination

How the Iowa Caucus chaos could impact the Ohio primary and the race for the Democratic nomination.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Election tech was supposed to clean up the Iowa caucus — instead, it may have killed it

Election tech was supposed to clean up the Iowa caucus — instead, it may have killed itPhoto by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images The morning after the Iowa caucus, the political world is a frazzled mess. The results of the caucus have been...
The Verge

Biden The Lone Primary Candidate Demanding ‘Full Explanations’ For Iowa Caucus System Failures

What do you think?
Daily Caller


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.