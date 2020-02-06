‘We will start the ball rolling to have her censured’

You Might Like

Tweets about this ladyjo Trump still my president RT @DailyCaller: Rep. Matt Gaetz Filing Charges Against Pelosi For Ripping Up SOTU Address https://t.co/KoqqygH6AG 16 seconds ago Friendpopkiki RT @dcexaminer: "The rules of the House do not permit some little temper tantrum just because you don’t like what [@POTUS] says,” @MattGae… 33 seconds ago arian RT @koi529: Matt Gaetz: "I will be filing charges against Pelosi in the house of ethics committee, she disgraced house of representative, e… 39 seconds ago snap RT @BreitbartNews: .@MattGaetz is filing an ethics complaint against Nancy Pelosi for ripping up President @RealDonaldTrump's State of the… 1 minute ago sandra cline RT @Acyn: Matt Gaetz says he will be filing charges against Nancy Pelosi for destroying “official records” because she ripped up Trump’s sp… 2 minutes ago