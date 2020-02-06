Reports: Knicks Close To Hiring Player Agent Leon Rose As Next President

Finding a replacement for fired Steve Mills figured to be a drawn-out process, but the New York Knicks have reportedly moved swiftly.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Knicks plan to make player agent Leon Rose their next team president, reports say The Knicks parted ways with Steve Mills on Tuesday, and quickly found a replacement

CBS Sports 2 hours ago



Sources: Knicks plan to hire agent Rose for prez The Knicks are planning to make agent Leon Rose their next president to replace Steve Mills, sources told ESPN.

ESPN 3 hours ago





Tweets about this