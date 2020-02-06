Global  

Reports: Knicks Close To Hiring Player Agent Leon Rose As Next President

CBS 2 Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Finding a replacement for fired Steve Mills figured to be a drawn-out process, but the New York Knicks have reportedly moved swiftly.
Knicks plan to make player agent Leon Rose their next team president, reports say

The Knicks parted ways with Steve Mills on Tuesday, and quickly found a replacement
Sources: Knicks plan to hire agent Rose for prez

The Knicks are planning to make agent Leon Rose their next president to replace Steve Mills, sources told ESPN.
