Watch live: Sanders delivers campaign update in New Hampshire

CBS News Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
His campaign announced Thursday it will ramp up staffing in Super Tuesday states and make an aggressive $5.5 million television and digital ad buy in 10 states.
News video: This campaign is at the 'front of the race' -Buttigieg

This campaign is at the 'front of the race' -Buttigieg 01:11

 With about 62% of precincts reported in Iowa late on Tuesday showing Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg in the lead, the mayor took an early victory lap while on the campaign trail in New Hampshire.

2020 Democrats campaign in New Hampshire as Iowa remains uncertain

With no real outcome from the Iowa caucus, presidential candidates have turned their attention to New Hampshire, where next week’s primary is set to further...
CBS News

Biden Unloads on Buttigieg, Sanders: Pete Would Be ‘Risk,’ Bernie Would Saddle Other Dems With ‘Socialist’ Label

Former Vice President Joe Biden went on the offensive against fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Pete Buttigieg,...
Mediaite


