Watch live: Sanders delivers campaign update in New Hampshire
Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
His campaign announced Thursday it will ramp up staffing in Super Tuesday states and make an aggressive $5.5 million television and digital ad buy in 10 states.
Bernie Sanders Raised $25 Million in January
Bernie Sanders Raised
$25 Million in January The sum puts the Sanders
campaign at a significant financial
advantage over the other Democratic candidates. The amount is the result of
1.3 million..
