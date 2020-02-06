Global  

Senate Report Criticizes Response to Russian Meddling and Partly Blames McConnell

NYTimes.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A new report from a Republican-led committee included accusations that the Senate leader stopped a more forceful American response to Russian interference in the 2016 elections.
News video: Senate report criticizes Obama admin handling of Russia election meddling

Senate report criticizes Obama admin handling of Russia election meddling 01:26

 The Obama administration “was not well postured” to combat Russian election meddling and was constrained in responding by a heavily politicized environment in a volatile election year and other factors that inadvertently aided Moscow, according to the Senate Intelligence Committee’s report....

Senate report details Obama administration's response to Russian interference

Senate report details Obama administration's response to Russian interference(CNN)The Senate Intelligence Committee of its five-part report on Russian interference in the 2016 election Thursday, focusing on the Obama administration's...
Senate: Obama Admin. wasn't prepared to handle Russian interference

Today, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence released a report (PDF) detailing the Obama administration's response to Russia's meddling in the 2016...
engadget Also reported by •FOXNews.comReutersSeattle TimesCBS News

