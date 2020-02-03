Global  

Milwaukee teacher put on leave after tweeting that Rush Limbaugh's cancer is 'awesome'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A Milwaukee Public Schools teacher came under fire for a tweet celebrating Rush Limbaugh's cancer diagnosis.
 
News video: 'It's awesome that he's dying:' Teacher on leave after tweet about Rush Limbaugh

'It's awesome that he's dying:' Teacher on leave after tweet about Rush Limbaugh 02:20

 A Milwaukee high school teacher is under fire for a tweet he sent, saying it's awesome that national radio host Rush Limbaugh, is dying from cancer. At least one Milwaukee alderman is calling on the district to punish the teacher.

Medical community, survivors respond to Rush Limbaugh's cancer diagnosis [Video]Medical community, survivors respond to Rush Limbaugh's cancer diagnosis

Palm Beach County resident and political commentator Rush Limbaugh shared his lung cancer diagnosis just a day ahead of World Cancer Day. A day dedicated to prevention, detection and treatment. For..

Rush Limbaugh Announces Diagnosis Of Advanced Lung Cancer [Video]Rush Limbaugh Announces Diagnosis Of Advanced Lung Cancer

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh made a bombshell announcement on the air on Monday.

Rush Limbaugh, who claimed gay weddings ‘normalise paedophilia’, just received the Medal for Freedom from Donald Trump

Anti-LGBT radio host Rush Limbaugh has been been bestowed with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump. Trump awarded the honour the right-wing Rush...
PinkNews

Political World Stunned By Rush Limbaugh’s Lung Cancer Diagnosis: ‘He’s Got Millions of People Behind Him’

Journalists, commentators, and politicians from across the political spectrum joined together to wish conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh a speedy recovery,...
Mediaite

