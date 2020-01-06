Michael 🌹 RT @ttagaris: Bernie Sanders supporters in the month of January: 🐦 1.3 million donations 🐦 $25 million raised 🐦 219,000 new donors No ot… 5 seconds ago #PresidentBernieSanders RT @PepperOceanna: Bernie's campaign raised a whopping $25 Million in January. If we keep up this trend, we will raise $75 Million this qua… 32 seconds ago Diver Tamarra RT @alexkotch: Bernie Sanders raised $25 million in the month of January. That is an *astronomical* amount, esp. considering he's competing… 1 minute ago AndrewTheAVP™©® RT @politico: Bernie Sanders’ campaign announced it raised $25 million in January from nearly 650,000 people, a third of whom were new dono… 2 minutes ago sapienverity RT @hollyotterbein: New: Bernie Sanders announced he raised a whopping $25 million in January from nearly 650,000 people, and is using it t… 2 minutes ago Lorraine RT @BostonGlobe: #Breaking: Bernie Sanders says his campaign raised $25 million in January. https://t.co/18a6kyQbPD 3 minutes ago Lorraine RT @WSJ: Bernie Sanders’s January fundraising haul makes him the first Democratic candidate this cycle to bring in more than $100 million i… 3 minutes ago Lorraine RT @nytimes: Bernie Sanders raised $25 million in January, his campaign said. The announcement came as the Biden, Buttigieg and Warren camp… 3 minutes ago