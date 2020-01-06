Bernie Sanders Raised $25 Million in January The sum puts the Sanders campaign at a significant financial advantage over the other Democratic candidates. The amount is the result of 1.3 million donations for the month. He enters Tuesday's New Hampshire primary on solid financial footing. Sanders won...
Sen. Cory Booker in the fourth quarter pulled in $6.6 million.
That numbers pales in comparison with what other Democratic candidates made.
CNBC says the amount represents a slight increase from what..