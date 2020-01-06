Global  

Bernie Sanders raised $25 million in January

CBS News Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
According to the campaign, the January cash haul comes from 1.3 million donations by more than 648,000 people.
News video: Bernie Sanders Raised $25 Million in January

Bernie Sanders Raised $25 Million in January 01:00

 Bernie Sanders Raised $25 Million in January The sum puts the Sanders campaign at a significant financial advantage over the other Democratic candidates. The amount is the result of 1.3 million donations for the month. He enters Tuesday's New Hampshire primary on solid financial footing. Sanders won...

Bernie Sanders Raised $25 Million in January, More Than Any Rival in Any Quarter

The Vermont senator’s announcement came as the Biden, Buttigieg and Warren campaigns are showing signs of financial strain.
NYTimes.com

Sanders raises $25 million in January, campaign announces Super Tuesday ad buy

Sanders had already raised $96 million in 2019, more than any other Democrat running for president
Haaretz


