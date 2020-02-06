NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record-breaking mission

cock and ball news NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record-setting***and***in space 5 seconds ago

The Big Tweet Some awe here. 🙂 https://t.co/8uZguuULe5 13 seconds ago

Seacapri19 RT @hussainikangiw1: #CongratsChristina: NASA Astronaut Christina Koch is back on Earth after 328 days in space. Here's a look at her recor… 19 seconds ago

𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕯𝖔𝖓 RT @TIME: NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns safely from history-making 328-day mission https://t.co/76cgfwjzO5 https://t.co/KagXAxX331 21 seconds ago

Magali Chavez RT @ABC: RECORD BREAKER: NASA astronaut Christina Koch, who spent nearly 11 months in orbit on the longest spaceflight by a woman, lands sa… 50 seconds ago

FearlessPeng🇳🇬 #CongratsChristina: NASA Astronaut Christina Koch is back on Earth after 328 days in space. Here's a look at her re… https://t.co/wnTFzHPtDH 1 minute ago

Dr Bec Szabo RT @NASA: A record-setting mission, the longest single spaceflight by a woman, 328 days in space. @Astro_Christina was up for the chall… 1 minute ago