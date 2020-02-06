Global  

NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record-breaking mission

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
After 328 days in space, NASA astronaut Christina Koch is back on Earth.
 
News video: Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth

Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth 00:26

 Astronaut Christina Koch landed in the country of Kazakhstan Thursday morning, aboard a Russian spacecraft. Koch spent 11 months in space — 328 days — the longest single spaceflight for a woman.

NASA astronaut Koch returns to Earth, makes history [Video]NASA astronaut Koch returns to Earth, makes history

A capsule carrying a crew of three from the International Space Station, including record-setting United States astronaut Christina Koch, landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday. Chris Dignam has more.

Christina Koch Returns To Earth, Completing Record Mission [Video]Christina Koch Returns To Earth, Completing Record Mission

Christina Koch spent 328 days in space, a record for a woman astronaut. And she spent much of that time conducting invaluable research.

Recent related news from verified sources

NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record mission

U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday after a record stay on the International Space...
NASA’s Record-Breaking Astronaut Christina Koch Returns Home

NASA’s Record-Breaking Astronaut Christina Koch Returns HomeNASA astronaut Christina Koch during a January 2020 spacewalk (via NASA) Record-breaking NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth today after almost a...
