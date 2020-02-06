|
NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record-breaking mission
Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
After 328 days in space, NASA astronaut Christina Koch is back on Earth.
Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth 00:26
Astronaut Christina Koch landed in the country of Kazakhstan Thursday morning, aboard a Russian spacecraft. Koch spent 11 months in space — 328 days — the longest single spaceflight for a woman.
