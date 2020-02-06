Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Timberwolves send Andrew Wiggins to Warriors for D’Angelo Russell, AP source says

Timberwolves send Andrew Wiggins to Warriors for D’Angelo Russell, AP source says

Denver Post Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
In a swap of high scorers, the Minnesota Timberwolves acquired D'Angelo Russell on Thursday from the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

AP source: Wolves send Wiggins to Warriors for Russell

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In a swap of high scorers, the Minnesota Timberwolves acquired D’Angelo Russell on Thursday from the Golden State Warriors for Andrew...
Seattle Times

Canadian Andrew Wiggins traded to Warriors for D'Angelo Russell: report

The Minnesota Timberwolves will acquire guard D'Angelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors in a blockbuster trade that includes forward Andrew Wiggins, ESPN's...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.