Timberwolves send Andrew Wiggins to Warriors for D’Angelo Russell, AP source says

In a swap of high scorers, the Minnesota Timberwolves acquired D'Angelo Russell on Thursday from the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.



