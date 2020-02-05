Global  

Trump lashes out in speech after impeachment acquittal

CBS News Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
President Trump made his first public remarks after the Senate acquitted him on both impeachment charges. CBS News' Nancy Cordes, Paula Reid and Zeke Miller joined CBSN to discuss his comments and what happens next.
News video: Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump Ends In Acquittal

Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump Ends In Acquittal 01:09

 The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump has ended in his acquittal; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal, lashes out at political foes

President Donald Trump, facing a bruising re-election campaign and possible further investigations in Congress, celebrated his acquittal on impeachment charges...
Reuters

Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal, condemns political foes

U.S. President Donald Trump celebrated his acquittal on impeachment charges in a free-wheeling, caustic speech on Thursday that drew on White House pomp to...
Reuters India

