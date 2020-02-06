REPORT: Warriors Trade D’Angelo Russell To The Timberwolves For Andrew Wiggins
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () The Golden State Warriors are reportedly shipping D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to ESPN, Russell is being traded away after less than a year with the team in return for Andrew Wiggins and draft picks. Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman are also headed to Minnesota. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It […]
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors have agreed on a trade revolving around D'Angelo Russell and Andrew Wiggins. Hear Colin's thoughts on the... FOX Sports Also reported by •Denver Post •CBC.ca •USATODAY.com •Seattle Times
