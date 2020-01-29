Republicans in Senate Press On With Investigation Into Hunter Biden

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Senate Denies Witnesses And New Evidence In Trump's Impeachment Trial The U.S. Senate voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, this decision clears the way for Trump getting.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 6 days ago Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses? US Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. According to Business Insider, Democrats are pushing to hear from four.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Impeachment Trial Entering Final Phase After Day 2 Of Questions Watch VideoSenators spent a second day writing questions for Chief Justice John Roberts to ask aloud to Democratic impeachment managers and the president's...

Newsy



BREAKING: Mitt Romney Will Vote to Convict Trump Over ‘Appalling Abuse of Public Trust’ Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced he would vote to convict President Donald Trump on abuse of power in the Senate impeachment trial, Wednesday. Romney made the...

Mediaite





