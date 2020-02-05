Global  

Denver weather: Why Friday’s snow forecast is extra challenging

Denver Post Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Most of the Denver metro area is under a winter weather advisory for 3 to 6 inches of snow. But, as explained earlier on Thursday, Friday's forecast may give your local meteorologist an extra grey hair or two.
News video: Snow will end tonight, but return Sunday!

Snow will end tonight, but return Sunday! 02:45

 The snow will end tonight and skies will become partly cloudy with some areas of fog developing. Lows will be in the teens to low 20s.

We have single-digit wind chills right now with highs in the 30s with sunshine this afternoon. We're tracking a weak disturbance for tomorrow!

Denver weather: Heavy snow still possible in isolated locations along I-25 corridor

More snow expected in Denver metro area this morning; mountains continue to see heavy snow and wind with road closures along I-70
Denver Post

Denver weather: Frigid temperatures today followed by more snow Thursday and Friday

Another round of snowfall could begin Thursday night in the Denver metro area and up to 3 feet of snow could fall in the mountains by Friday.
Denver Post

