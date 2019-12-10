Netflix Now Lets Users Turn Off Autoplay Previews — Finally

Global  

At long last, Netflix introduced a new feature on Thursday allowing viewers to turn off autoplay previews. Autoplay video has irked many Netflix users over the years, and the company said, after listening to its subscribers, it decided to put the autoplay decision in their hands.

“Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much,” Netflix tweeted about autoplay. “We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix.”

The streaming giant then shared a link that walked subscribers through how to opt out of autoplay previews. If you’re tired of being hit with clips from the  “The Office” and “Stranger Things” whenever you scroll through Netflix, here’s the steps you’ll want to follow, per Netflix:

*Also Read:* Netflix Cancels 'Soundtrack' Musical Drama Series After 1 Season

1. Sign into your Netflix account from a web browser
2. Select “manage profiles” from the menu
3. Click the profile you want to update

After that, make sure to check or uncheck the “autoplay previews while browsing on all devices” option. Remember to hit “save,” and you’re golden.

At the same time, Netflix also introduced an option that will let viewers stop episodes from automatically playing after one episode of a series has completed. To adjust these settings, follow the three initial steps from above, then select “autoplay next episode in a series on all devices” to turn it on or off.

